Police release surveillance video in Middleborough High School vandalism investigation

Police in Middleborough released surveillance footage of two people they say were near the high school at the time it was vandalized last month.

The vandalism, which included a swastika, hateful language and imagery, and a direct threat against the principal, was found March 27. Video released by police on Wednesday shows two people walking to and from Middleborough High School the previous night, around the time investigators believe the school was vandalized.

Police say the video was taken at 9:40 p.m. The time stamp on the video is off by one hour, according to police.

Police did not say the two people in the video are suspects, and said they could be witnesses.

The vandalism remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Middleborough Police.

