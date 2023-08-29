Police release suspect description in sex assault near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Monday released new details in their investigation into a sexual assault involving a San Diego State student in the College Area.

The university first announced the reported assault on Sunday.

According to police, the student, a woman, got into a car on a residential street south of campus and believed she was getting into a rideshare vehicle.

“The male driver drove her around the College Area and sexually assaulted her inside the car,” Lt. Carmen Rivera said in a news release. “The man dropped her off on 70th Street somewhere between Mohawk Avenue and Alvarado Road.”

Shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to the 5100 block of 70th Street to meet the caller.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-20s with tan skin and an accent who was driving a sedan. The color, make and model of the vehicle was still being investigated.

Questions remain regarding the circumstances leading up to the assault, including the location and how or if the driver impersonated a rideshare service.

Uber and Lyft told FOX 5 that this did not happen on their platforms. Both companies, and the university, urge riders to check their ride’s license plate and car before getting into the vehicle.

The university is urging anyone with information to contact SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210.

The university said in a statement to FOX 5, “Notably, during new student orientation, all students received in-person training and information from Well-Being and Health Promotion about sexual violence prevention, among other proactive safety topics.”

“With the start of the fall semester, the San Diego State University Police Department (UPD) provided additional patrol efforts over the weekend in and around the College Area,” the statement continued.

