Police release suspect names in Grapevine gunfire exchange in which three were shot

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

Police on Thursday released the names of two suspects arrested in connection with a shooting in which men in two cars exchanged gunfire in a store parking lot in Grapevine.

Bryan Melendez, 18, of Grapevine, was among the shooting victims. He was released from a hospital in the hours after he was shot on Tuesday, and police have booked him on suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana.

Melendez and two other men, who remained at a hospital on Thursday, were shot outside a 7-Eleven in the 3500 block of Grapevine Mills Boulevard, Grapevine police said.

About 45 minutes later, Terrell Reed, 21, of Grand Prairie, approached a DFW Airport police officer at a gas station and said that the passenger in his car had been shot. Police booked Reed on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

