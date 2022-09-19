Police release victim identities in shooting at Phoenix home

Phoenix police.

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds by Phoenix police in a home early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police identified the victims as 21-year-old Francisco Martinez Velasquez and 19-year-old Madali Acosta Robles.

Phoenix police received a call around 4 a.m. Sunday regarding a shooting at 2600 N. 53rd Avenue, authorities said.

Officials said that both victims died from their injuries at the scene.

The Phoenix Police Department said that detectives are working to establish the course of events that led up to the incident.

Phoenix police said that anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

