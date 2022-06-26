Police release victims’ names from Saturday morning shooting on Cartwright Road

Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of a double murder on Cartwright Road Saturday morning.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the victims' and suspect's names from a Saturday morning shooting that has been ruled a double murder and suicide.

According to a media release:

About 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a gunshot in the 200 block of Cartwright Road. They discovered Mark Barnett, 52, had been shot and killed in the driveway of the residence. Concepta St. Hilaire, 52, was found in the backyard dead from a gunshot wound.

Police found Jason St. Hilaire, 50, in a vehicle in the front yard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. During the investigation police discovered Jason St. Hilaire shot and killed both Barnett and Concepta St. Hilaire. Jason St. Hilaire was declared dead at the hospital later that afternoon. His death was ruled a suicide.

“There are no other persons involved and the case will be closed with the death of the offender,”according to the WFPD release.

