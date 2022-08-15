Police release video of 4 people of interest in death of man shot outside popular Atlanta restaurant

Atlanta police have released surveillance video of four people of interest after a man was shot to death over a parking space outside a popular Atlanta restaurant.

Police said 30-year-old Joseph London Smith was shot outside the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on West Marietta Street in northwest Atlanta around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

Another man was grazed by a bullet. Channel 2 Action News learned that Smith was a film school student who left behind a daughter.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of four people, two women and two men, getting out of a convertible. Video then shows the two women entering a building. Later, video shows what appears to be a security guard pushing one man outside.

Police said they are interested in talking to the people but have not said that they are suspects. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the people to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters do not have to give their name to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 on information leading to an arrest and indictment of the shooter or shooters.