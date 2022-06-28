Police release video of arrest of Altamonte Springs man accused of slashing wife’s throat

Police have released body camera video of the arrest of the man they said murdered his wife last week in their Altamonte Springs apartment.

In the video, you can see the moment officers arrested Xichen Yang last week at the couple’s apartment on the corner of Ballad Street and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

According to police, Yang confessed that he had murdered his wife Nhu Quynh Pham because she burned his passport.

On Wednesday someone called police after Yang didn’t show up for work and they had seen a social media post he had made days before the murder.

In the post, Yang said he was going somewhere he couldn’t return from and would miss everyone.

When questioned by police Yang told investigators that he did not stop before killing his wife because that is not “how he was raised” and that he’s the type of person who “goes all the way.”

Police said Yang also admitted to putting his wife in the tub and that he “played her favorite music” and “held her hand” for about 10 minutes until she died.

Yang is being held on no bond and faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and destroying evidence.

Yang’s next hearing is set for August.

