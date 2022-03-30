Police release video of deadly shooting at Winter Park wedding reception

Winter Park police released body camera video on Wednesday from the fatal shooting of a wedding reception guest in February.

Daniel Knight, 39, was shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception at the Winter Park Events Center on Feb. 19.

The release of the video comes weeks after the city announced it was developing a policy to release body camera footage within 30 days of an incident after questioning by Channel 9.

The body camera video shows Knight punching a responding officer, knocking him to the ground. In the video, officers are also seen discharging their Tasers on Knight before police said Knight struck another officer knocking him to the ground. That second officer is the one who shoots Knight, who later died at the hospital.

READ: Family of wedding guest shot, killed by Winter Park police refute department’s account

You can watch a portion of the body camera footage below (WARNING: Graphic footage and language):

#BREAKING- I just reviewed the body camera video of the @WinterParkPD officer-involved shooting at a wedding in February. 7 shots were fired, interaction with Daniel Knight is approximately 1 minute in total. — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) March 30, 2022

Winter Park police released the 911 call that led to police responding to the venue last month, in which the caller said a man was “grabbing people by the neck” and “shoving people to the floor.”

In audio released following the shooting, the caller said, “He’s grabbing an older woman and shoving her.” He was described as “violent” and “very drunk.”

Photos: Family of wedding guest shot, killed by Winter Park police refute department’s account

Story continues

Knight’s family has refuted that he was acting belligerent or violent at the reception.

Channel 9 is continuing to go through the footage released by police. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

The family of the man shot and killed by Winter Park police while attending his niece’s wedding reception is refuting what officers said happened leading up to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.