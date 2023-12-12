Police release new video of man who allegedly followed woman, tried to break into Watertown home

Police in Watertown have released new video of a man who allegedly followed a woman before trying to break into her home on Sunday.

The man is seen walking up the steps of the Laurel Street home’s front porch before reaching out and jostling the door handle.

Watertown police ask the public to take note of the tattoo on his left hand.

Police responded to a Watertown residence early Sunday morning after a man was seen attempting to break into a woman’s house.

Police say the suspect allegedly followed the woman to her Laurel Street home around 3:45 a.m. and hid in her driveway behind one of her cars.

According to police, after the woman went inside the suspect attempted to gain entrance to the front and back door of the house. No one was injured, police say.

The victim’s ring camera captured video of the suspect opening her back gate and walking toward the door.

The homeowner told Boston 25 News off camera that the woman who was targeted is a friend who was visiting from his native country of Germany.

He said she had walked back to his family’s home and believes she was followed there.

He described being startled initially and concerned about his two kids who were sleeping but feels confident police will catch the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, in his 30s, wearing a Black Reebok Sweatshirt and a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Connors at 617-600-1310 or Detective Sergeant Swift at 617-972-6538.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

