Police release video of man pushing someone onto CTA train tracks

Chicago police need help identifying a person who they believe pushed another person off a Chicago Transit Authority train platform on the Near West Side Friday.

Police released a video showing a man walking on the platform and then shoving someone onto the tracks in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at 7 a.m.

Police did not provide any information regarding the injuries the victim suffered. However, the attack was classified as a battery, meaning the victim did not die.

The attack happened at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line station and detectives are investigating. Authorities warned residents not to approach the man if they see him, but asked that they call 911.

Police Saturday said they would beef up CTA patrols after the recent spike in violence, including a fatal shooting on the Red Line early Saturday.