Police release video of man shot by Fresno officer after domestic violence call at 7-Eleven

Fresno police on Friday released body-worn camera footage from a Dec. 23 incident during which an officer shot a man who rammed into a patrol vehicle following an alleged assault on a woman.

The footage included a 911 call placed by a 7-Eleven clerk telling the dispatcher that a woman had visible injuries inflicted by the man who was later shot.

The incident in the 2300 block of South Chestnut Avenue started around 12:47 a.m. when officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at the convenience store.

Police said it was determined to be a domestic violence incident between a boyfriend and girlfriend who appeared to be intoxicated.

The video released Friday includes a voice recording of the clerk telling a dispatcher that the woman ran into the store “fearing for her life” and the man was driving around “like crazy.”

The clerk told the woman to stay inside the store and that officers were coming. He told dispatchers the woman “was pretty up pretty bad.”

The suspect was identified by police as 37-year-old Michael Alvarez.

Police said Alvarez pulled up in the parking lot over a curb and the vehicle was partially stuck.

Three officers gave Alvarez verbal commands to turn off the vehicle and get out, but he instead put it in reverse and drove at the officers, hitting one of them and twice hitting a police vehicle, police said. The video showed one of the officers standing next to the vehicle as Alvarez reversed the vehicle.

The officer told Alvarez to get out of the car. One of the officers warned Alvarez he will get shot if he didn’t stop.

One of the officers, who was behind the man’s vehicle, fired multiple times and struck Alvarez once.

Alvarez also hit another vehicle that was occupied by a woman who was two months pregnant. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

Alvarez was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect has a prior felony conviction for felony evading.

Alvarez is charged with felony domestic violence, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of his post release community supervision.

“Domestic violence incidents are inherently dangerous,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said in a news release Friday. “This case highlights the potential dangers of these cases. I am thankful for the clerk at the business who reacted quickly by calling 911 for the victim, and thankful our officers were able to arrive quickly to prevent any further injuries to the victim, as well as bystanders.”