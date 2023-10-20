Police release video of 'person of interest' in East Atlanta deadly stabbing

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released new video of a "person of interest" in the stabbing death of a man in East Atlanta earlier this month.

The incident happened around 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 4 along the 400 block of Flat Shoals Avenue SE.

According to investigators, Chavion Smith was found with multiple lacerations and taken to Grady Hospital where he later died. The preliminary investigation suggests that Smith chased someone who appeared to have been breaking into a vehicle. It's unclear if it was his vehicle. The confrontation ended tragically with Smith being fatally stabbed, according to APD.

On Thursday, authorities released new video showing a man walking in the area first in a red jacket and then in a black t-shirt.

Person of interest in deadly stabbing of Chavion Smith on Flat Shoals Avenue SE on Oct 4, 2023.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This isn't the first time someone has died in recent months after attempting to stop thieves.

An off-duty security guard was killed by car burglars in Midtown Atlanta in August.

A valet attendant was killed in early September after he attempted to stop thieves who were breaking into vehicles in the Lindbergh area.