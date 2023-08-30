Police release video of robbers ramming Lynnwood business and stealing ATM

Police released a video of robbers ramming a truck into the front of a Lynnwood business on Monday.

The Lynnwood Police Department said the robbers got out of the truck, which was stolen, and ripped the ATM out of the store.

The break-in cost the business over $75,000 in damages for what was around $600 in the ATM.

“This is not ok,” said LPD.

Detectives are currently investigating, if you have any information call the department’s main line at (425) 670-5600.