Police release video, seek suspect in Lubbock robbery

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit released a surveillance video as it continues searching for a suspect in a robbery Sunday afternoon at a central Lubbock mobile phone store.

Officers were called just before 2 p.m. Sunday to the Metro by T-Mobile in the 2400 block of 34th Street for reports of a robbery, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the suspect entered the business wearing a facemask and demanded money. The suspect then proceeded to steal money before fleeing the scene, no other details, including a suspect description, were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414.

