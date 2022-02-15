Police release video from shots fired incident in Spokane Valley

Feb. 14—Newly released video shows part of what happened during a shots fired call late last month in the Pines 90 Square parking lot on North Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place Jan. 30. The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force has released video from the incident as they seek to identify the shooter.

The video, just over 2 minutes long, shows an individual leaning against an SUV and firing nine shots toward an approaching white SUV. After repositioning, the shooter fires again toward the vehicle.

Authorities have posted the video on YouTube and to the Facebook pages for Spokane Valley police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has more information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No. 10011928.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is made up of representatives from the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley police, U.S. Border Patrol and the Washington State Department of Corrections.