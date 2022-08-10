Police release video showing wanted suspect in deadly apartment shooting
Atlanta police have released a video of a man whom they said shot and killed another.
The shooting happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW near Pierce Avenue NW.
Police said one man died in the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
Ga. nurse practitioner convicted in fraud scheme ordered to pay back $1.6M, serve 7 years in prison
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed, 3 more injured in weather-related incident
Neighbors want Atlanta gas station closed after cops called at least 73 times so far this year
The video shows two men in a hallway of the apartment complex, and you can hear gunfire in the background. Investigators said they are searching for the man wearing a white T-shirt in the video.
On Tuesday, investigators released a photo of another person of interest that they are searching for related to the shooting. That person is also briefly seen in the newly released video.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 404-577-8477.
RELATED STORIES: