Police release video of suspect sought in fatal shooting of teen found in DeKalb County park

The DeKalb County Police Department released a video Saturday of a person believed to be connected to the shooting of a teen whose body was found in a park in September.

On Sept. 19, DeKalb police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park.

A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.

Police said Crosby was shot to death.

In a newly released video, Crosby is seen leaving a nearby neighborhood at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 18 with an unknown person wearing a black hoodie, mask and pants.

Crosby was wearing black jeans and a black-and-white jacket with a mask face on the back, with white shoes.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the person wearing all black, seen in the video outlined in red.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

