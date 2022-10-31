Police release video of suspect sought in fatal shooting of teen found in DeKalb County park
The DeKalb County Police Department released a video Saturday of a person believed to be connected to the shooting of a teen whose body was found in a park in September.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sept. 19, DeKalb police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park.
A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
Police said Crosby was shot to death.
TRENDING STORIES:
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
Student from Kennesaw State one of the victims in deadly S. Korea Halloween crowd surge
In a newly released video, Crosby is seen leaving a nearby neighborhood at 3:11 a.m. on Sept. 18 with an unknown person wearing a black hoodie, mask and pants.
Crosby was wearing black jeans and a black-and-white jacket with a mask face on the back, with white shoes.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the person wearing all black, seen in the video outlined in red.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
IN OTHER NEWS: