Police release video of suspect after woman dies in gas station shooting

Memphis Police investigators released video of a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at a local gas station.

On Tuesday night, officers responded to a crash at I-40 West at North Second Street.

When they arrived, they learned a woman had been shot, but the shooting happened at a gas station in the 2600 block of North Watkins.

According to police, two women were getting gas when an unknown man walked up and got into an argument with the shooting victim.

The woman told police she saw the suspect pull out a handgun, and then she heard gunshots.

The women drove off with the shooting victim behind the wheel.

She drove to I- 40 West at North Second Street, where police said she crashed.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital but died from her injuries.

Investigators need your help in identifying the individual responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

