Police release video of suspects wanted in fatal Arlington shooting, burglaries

The Arlington Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday of two suspects they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of an Arlington man Tuesday morning.

The department released surveillance video of two suspects walking in the 1400 block Prentice Street. One of the men is believed to have shot Ali Ismail, 36, multiple times after trying to burglarize vehicles in Ismail’s neighborhood, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ismail dead in an SUV outside of his home.

“Prior to the shooting, two males were seen pulling on the door handles of multiple vehicles in the neighborhood, in an apparent attempt to burglarize them,” the video states.

At 5:02 a.m., two men are seen walking, one on each side of Prentice Street, in the video.

The suspect farthest from the camera was wearing dark clothing and walked up to Ismail’s driveway at about the time Ismail was returning home from work, according to police.

As Ismail pulled into the driveway, the man fired multiple shots, police said.

Both suspects then left the scene heading east on Prentice Street.

The video released publicly does not show the shooting.

Detectives have also recovered surveillance video taken at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, showing a man trying to break into a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, according to police. Detectives cannot definitively say if the suspect in the recovered video is one of the shooting suspects, but said is a person of interest who detectives want to talk to as part of the investigation.

The video taken at 2:30 a.m shows a man in dark clothing trying to open the door of a white SUV.

The public is urged to contact Detective Hall at (817) 459-5325 if they have any information about the case or if they recognize any of the suspects or person of interest. Police also asked homeowners who live in the area, particularly those east of Prentice Drive, to check their video surveillance systems and see if they have footage of anything unusual from that morning, between 4 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.