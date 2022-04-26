Police release videos in Baldwin film shooting

Storyful

New Mexico authorities released extensive video from the hours and days following the fatal shooting on the set of the film ‘Rust’ in October 2021.Bodycam footage, interviews, set video, photos, and written reports released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office detail the alleged accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on October 21, 2021.The hours of footage made public by police include footage of emergency responders aiding the victims and initial conversations with actor Alec Baldwin, still in costume, who fired the fatal shot.Additional footage shows a preliminary interview at the hospital with Souza, who says he saw blood coming out of Hutchins’s back, recounting to Deputy Lujan, “I think it went through her and into me.”He then asked, “Do you know anything about what’s going on with her? Is she okay?”Hutchins’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the production, naming Baldwin in the suit, attorneys for the family said. Baldwin has not been charged. Credit: Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office via Storyful