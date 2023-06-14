LAS CRUCES ― Police are offering up to $1,000 for information regarding a hit-and-run that left a man critically injured over the weekend.

According to a news release, Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County set up the reward to help police locate the car or identify the driver.

On June 10, a 19-year-old man was struck around 10 p.m. near 755 South Telshor Boulevard in the area of the Mesilla Valley Mall. When first responders arrived, they noted multiple injuries on the man and transported him to an El Paso hospital.

New information from police

Traffic investigators now believe that the 19-year-old was struck by a white 4-door sedan with a black front bumper, the news release said. Police added that the vehicle likely had significant damage to the front end after the impact.

Additionally, police believe that the driver has avoided driving the vehicle since the incident. In the news release, police speculated that the driver may have stashed the vehicle in a garage or concealed the car in some way.

"The driver may have tried to make sudden repairs to the car, missed work or planned functions, or otherwise changed routines since the crash," the news release said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com, via phone or text at 575-541-5449, or on Twitter @Just516Garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police release new info about weekend hit-and-run, set reward for info