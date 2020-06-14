Police have released bodycam footage showing the struggle before the fatal shooting of Black man Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police

Police body cam footage showing the events before the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on June 12

Police have released bodycam and dashcam footage of the events before the fatal shooting of Black man Rayshard Brooks by a white police officer in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.

In the footage, the officers attempt to take Brooks into custody after he fails a Breathalyzer test.

A scuffle breaks out and the bodycam falls to the ground. Three shots are then heard.

The death of Brooks has provoked a fresh wave of protests against police brutality in the city, with the Wendy's where the incident took place burnt to the ground Saturday.

It comes with America gripped by the most widespread anti-racism protests in a generation, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

The footage of the incident was obtained by several news organizations on Saturday.

Footage from police officer Devin Brosnan shows him waking Brooks, 27, who is asleep at the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-through lane in a Wendy's restaurant, at about 10.30pm. Brooks then moves his vehicle to a parking area, and officer Garrett Rolfe arrives.

For half an hour, the officers conduct a sobriety test on Brooks, which he failed, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

After taking the test, an officer tells Brooks, "I think you've had too much to drink to be driving," and attempts to take him into custody.

The situation then rapidly escalates.

About 43 minutes into the footage, a struggle breaks out between Brooks and the officers trying to cuff him.

The officers tell Brooks to "stop fighting," and apparently try to subdue him with a Taser, shouting "You're going to get Tased." Then an officer shouts, "hands off the Taser." At this point the bodycam appears to fall to the ground, and points up at the night sky.

One officer yells, "He's got my fucking Taser!"

An officer is then seen drawing his weapon and three gunshots are then heard. The actual shooting is not shown in the footage.

Bystanders are then apparently heard remonstrating with the police officers.

The dashcam footage shows the officers trying to cuff Brooks, and struggling on the ground with Brooks, before he escapes and runs away.

According to local network WXIA-TV, officer Rolfe's bodycam footage shows the same incidents, and also falls to the ground during the scuffle.

Security camera footage from the Wendy's restaurant released by the GBI shows Brooks running from police when he is shot and falls down. Police say he pointed a Taser at an officer pursuing him.

Brooks was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The following evening the Wendys where the shooting took place was burnt to the ground, as demonstrators took to the streets to demand justice. The killing earlier on Saturday prompted the resignation of Atlanta's police chief, Erika Shields.

Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has said she did not believe there "was a justified use of deadly force."

Rolfe, one of the officers involved in the incident, has been fired, while the other officer, Brosnan, has been placed on administrative leave.

In the midst of the most widespread anti-racism protests in a generation, Brooks' killing comes with America following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

