Police released hundreds of files about the case of missing 3-year-old Major Harris. Here are 6 big takeaways.

Mallery Muenzenberger holds her son, Major Harris, in this undated family photo.

The search for 3-year-old Major Harris captivated Milwaukee last fall.

After his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was killed in a homicide, authorities realized Major was missing and issued an Amber Alert.

The alert also included a description of Muenzenberger's SUV and the suspect in her killing, Jaheem Clark. Clark killed himself a day after the alert.

The search for Major continued to unfold over the next four days until someone police arrested provided information that led to the location of his body.

The Milwaukee Police Department recently released hundreds of pages of public records detailing the investigation into their homicides and the search for Major.

Here are six big takeaways from the records.

How police zeroed in on Clark as a suspect

Police on Saturday, Oct. 16, issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Major P. Harris. Major is the son of a Milwaukee homicide victim and has been missing since Oct. 14.

Muenzenberger's body was found Oct. 14 in the backyard of Clark's family's house.

That day, Clark's mother showed officers texts she received overnight she believed came from her son.

One read, in part: "Don’t let anybody in the house without paperwork’ I didn’t do it Ma I promise she was down here messing with some other dudes and they dropped her off where they picked her up at.”

Another read, in part: “If anybody ask you, you never saw her never met her you don’t gotta speak on my behalf."

Inside the house, investigators found a trail of blood. Clark's bed had been stripped to the mattress, which had bloodstains, and in his room, police found bottles of bleach and vinegar and a 30-gallon storage bin with a purse inside containing Muenzenberger's paperwork.

More details on circumstances of Clark's suicide

One day after issuing an Amber Alert for Major, police knocked on the door of a home belonging to a woman who was friends with Clark on North 41st Street, near West Custer Avenue.

Earlier that morning, Clark called the same friend and asked to stay with her. She knew Clark by a different name and was not aware of Major's Amber Alert.

The woman spoke with police. Officers showed her a picture of Clark, saying they were looking for him. The woman recognized his face. She confirmed Clark was inside but said she did not have a key to open the front door to let police inside.

She went to Clark and said police were there to see him. Clark then grabbed a gun and went into a bathroom. Two gunshots rang out before police entered the residence.

Officers found Clark dead in the bathroom. There was no sign of Major in the home.

The last time Mallery Muenzenberger was seen in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police search for missing 3-year-old Major Harris near North 33rd and West Center streets on Thursday.

Major and his mother lived in Onalaska, near La Crosse. They were last seen alive Oct. 9 in Milwaukee.

After Clark killed himself, his phone records led police to one of his friends. That friend told detectives he had seen Clark with his girlfriend, Muenzenberger, on Oct. 9 during a drug transaction.

He also said that Clark admitted he had killed Muenzenberger, claiming he feared she was trying to set him up for something, and asked his friend for help getting rid of her body and for money to stay in a hotel.

The friend said Clark told him nothing about his girlfriend having a child.

Finding the black SUV led to a key witness

A worker at a laundromat told police he thought the black SUV from the Amber Alert was parked behind that business on Sherman Boulevard.

Police confirmed the SUV was Muenzenberger's and reviewed security footage. They saw a man and woman going from the SUV to the laundromat and washing clothes.

Police tracked down the man in the video. The man told detectives Clark asked him to help move Muenzenberger's body, but they struggled to put her in the SUV and instead left her in the yard.

Offer of immunity led to finding Major's body

Milwaukee police Inspector Paul Formolo instructs community members before the search for missing 3-year-old Major Harris near North 33rd and West Center streets on Thursday.

Police questioned the man seen in the black SUV multiple times. Each time, he denied knowing anything about Major.

The man had been in custody for more than two days, running into the legal limit of how long police could hold someone without charges.

The prosecutor working on the investigation with detectives felt he had enough evidence to issue two low-level felony charges against the man: harboring or aiding a felon and attempting to hide a corpse.

In a last-ditch effort to find Major, the prosecutor suggested offering immunity to the man. The proposal was agreed to by the victims' families and Milwaukee police in hopes of finding Major alive.

The man took the offer and told detectives where he believed Major would be found.

Police found the child's body inside a storage tote where the man told them to look.

The immunity offer included conditions

Before immunity was offered, everyone had to agree with the plan, including the victims' families and the Milwaukee police detectives, and had the following conditions:

If police didn’t find Major, the man would be charged.

If the man lied at all, he would be charged.

If it was later learned he had anything to do with the homicide, he would be charged.

The investigative reports indicate detectives found no evidence the man had taken part in the homicide of Major or his mother. The reports identify only Clark as the suspect responsible for those killings.

