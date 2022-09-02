Police releasing few updates from two unsolved homicides in Sioux Falls

It's been more than a week since the Sioux Falls Police Department announced the first two homicides of 2022 in the city, and few details have been released.

As of Thursday afternoon, nobody has been arrested for either death, but police spokesperson Sam Clemens did say police know enough about the two incidents to rule out a connection between the two.

"Detectives have made enough progress that we're able to determine that there's different suspects involved in these homicides," Clemens said.

Police are still not at a place where they can tell the public whether or not there's a safety risk with having nobody in custody for the two homicides. Clemens said police don't know if the shootings were isolated incidents where the victims and suspects were known to each other.

During Thursday morning's media briefing, Clemens said there's been a lack of tips submitted to police regarding both homicides. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to CrimeStoppers at 877-367-7007.

What we know about the first homicide

At about 9 p.m. Aug. 19, Sioux Falls police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue for a death investigation, Clemens said.

The victim, Paul Henry Billion, 36, was found dead inside the home. The call came in as a check wellbeing of a subject, which turned into a death investigation after Billion was found.

The Minnehaha County Coroner performed an autopsy Aug. 22 and determined the man's manner of death was homicide by gunshot, according to the release from the police department.

Detectives believe the victim may have died Aug. 16 or 17, but no details were released about how many times Billion may have been shot or where in his body he was shot, according to police.

It is also unknown how many shell casings were found at the scene or if there were signs of a forced entry into the home where Billion was found.

What we know about the second homicide

Police responded to a single gunshot call in the 1800 block of S. Stephen Avenue on Aug. 20.

Tunis Sando Lomax, 36, from Sioux Falls, was found with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment complex. He died later in the day, according to the police department release issued the afternoon of Aug. 20.

Police haven't mentioned a person of interest or suspect in either case.

The police department has had a nearly perfect homicide clearance rate for Sioux Falls. They've solved every homicide over the last 20 years except for one. Nobody has been formally charged in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man outside Giliberto's in Nov. 2021.

