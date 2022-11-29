Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing

Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago.

Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.

Authorities first responded to an apartment at 838 East Broadway just after 2 p.m. on November 17th after calls were made to investigate the premise, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Upon arrival, they located what appeared to be a human fetus or infant inside a freezer.

A day later, homicide detectives found additional human remains in the apartment, which was removed for further investigation, according to police.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office along with Boston Police Homicide Detectives continue to investigate this case.

It is unknown if any criminal charges have been filed in this case and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

