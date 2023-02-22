Police: Remains found near state park belong to man missing more than 2 years

Michael McKenney.

Investigators have confirmed the human remains recovered near Hueston Woods State Park in December belong to Michael Allen McKenney, who was missing for over two years, Fairfield Township Police Sergeant Brandon McCroskey said.

DNA testing by the Preble County Coroner's Office returned a 99.9% probability that McKenney's mother is the mother of the person whose remains were found on a private property just outside the state park, McCroskey said.

When did McKenney go missing?

McKenney, then 28, was reported missing on June 1, 2020, according to Fairfield Township police. Over the course of the last two and a half years, searches have been conducted in and around the area of Hueston Woods near the border of Butler and Preble counties.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources located McKenney's vehicle and other personal items in the park shortly after his family filed a missing persons report.

When were the remains discovered?

McKenney's remains were found on Dec. 7. McCroskey said the private property in Preble County where authorities discovered the remains is "not an easy hike" from where McKenney's vehicle was located.

Do police suspect foul play?

McCroskey said police are not searching for any suspects and do not suspect any foul play contributed to McKenney's death. He referred questions about the cause and manner of death to the Preble County Coroner's Office, which has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

What is Hueston Woods State Park?

Hueston Woods is a state park located in Butler and Preble counties that's comprised of a 200-acre old-growth forest, the 625-acre Acton Lake, more than 12 miles of hiking trails and over 20 miles of mountain bike trails, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

It was designated a state park in 1957. The forest was declared a national natural landmark in 1967 and became a state nature preserve in 1973.

