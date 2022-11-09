Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami Twp.

Skeletal remains discovered in Miami Township last week have been identified as a man reported missing in 2020.

>> Previous Coverage: Miami Township Police Department seeks help locating missing man

The Miami Township Police Department said Wednesday that officers responded to the northern part of the township on Friday, Nov. 4 regarding skeletal remains located in the woods.

The remains were collected and sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for identification, according to the police department.

The remains were positively identified as David Tackett, who went missing September of 2020.

Tackett was last seen in Habitat Condominiums and was reportedly walking to the Brew and Brews Drive Thru on Springboro Pike on Sept. 8th in 2020 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Miami Twp. police previously reported.

Tackett’s family has been notified, police said.