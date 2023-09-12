Police remove guns from Butler County parish home after welfare check

Several guns were removed from a parish house in Butler County early Tuesday morning.

Butler Township police were called to 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian, for a welfare check around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

This residence is the parish house for St. Conrad’s Roman Catholic Church.

Officers found it to be a mental health issue involving weapons, according to a report from Chief John Hays.

The incident was resolved peacefully and a male was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

No shots were fired. Several guns were removed from the residence as part of the investigation.

