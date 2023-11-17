Police renew appeal after man injured in attack

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Leicester.

Police were called to reports that a man was being attacked by a group of people in Brazil Street shortly before 22:00 GMT on Monday.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two people have been charged following the incident.

Leicestershire Police said the men, aged 23 and 33, had been charged with numerous offences, including dangerous driving, driving without a licence, failing to stop for police and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Detectives have asked anyone who was involved who has not already come forward to get in touch.

