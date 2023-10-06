Police say rent dispute leads to murder-suicide at Branson senior-living complex

A 47-year-old apartment manager and a 77-year-old tenant are dead after what investigators are calling a murder-suicide at a senior-living complex in Branson.

Branson police said they responded to a call Thursday at the Branson Manor on Old Country Road and discovered the body of Whitney Davis, who appeared to have been shot at her management office.

The body of Stephen Walsh, who investigators believe killed Davis in a dispute over rent, was also discovered. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Branson police said the clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents of Branson Manor, described on rental websites as a complex for residents ages 62-plus and a Section 8 community.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Rent dispute leads to murder-suicide at Branson senior-living complex