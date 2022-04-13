Police at Renton transit center for suspect armed with gun

Renton police officers are at the Metro Transit Park & Ride where a suspect was armed with a gun.

Officers said they were called to the 200 block of South Seventh Street at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A tweet from the police department said the armed person may be in crisis.

People have been asked to avoid the area during the incident, where multiple officers are at the scene.

Renton police said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

This story is developing.