Police: Repeat violent offender throws 'elderly witness' to the ground

Apr. 20—A 31-year-old Greenville man described as a "repeat violent offender" was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly broke into an apartment and threw a witness to the ground as he was leaving.

The Greenville Police Department was dispatched at 12:25 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fourth Street for a burglary in progress.

A suspect, identified by police as Jesse Mackenze Cheadle, forced his way into an apartment, according to a release from the police department.

The tenant returned home as Cheadle was leaving and a witness, described as "elderly" by the police department, was thrown to the ground by Cheadle and suffered a minor injury, the release stated.

Police found Cheadle as he was attempting to leave the area.

He was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Cheadle also is on parole through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Adult Parole Authority and is a repeat violent offender, police said.