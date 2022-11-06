Police report 2 recent murder attempts in Waianae involving couples

Nov. 6—Honolulu police reported two recent attempted murder cases in Waianae involving people who had been dating.

On Wednesday at around 6 :30 p.m., a 27-year-old man driving a vehicle allegedly struck a 28-year-old man, the Honolulu Police Department reported. The 28-year-old man was romantically involved with the suspect's ex-girlfriend, which reportedly led to the incident.

The suspect, Shyden Ilae Pave, was arrested Thursday afternoon and was charged with second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2, 000.

In the other attempted murder case, which took place at around 6 :30 a.m. today, a 62-year-old suspect allegedly tried to stab a 38-year-old woman he was dating.

The woman suffered "defensive wounds " from the attack. The suspect fled prior to police arrival, HPD said.

No arrests have yet been made for that incident.