Police report 5 overdoses at outside Ellwood tavern

Nov. 1—Ellwood City police are investigating the origin of suspected cocaine that reportedly caused five people to overdose outside of a tavern Friday night.

Police arrived around 11:35 p.m. to find an unconscious man and a woman in the parking lot of the Tee Box Indoor Golf and Sports Lounge on Beaver Avenue who were receiving chest compressions from bystanders. Police took over and administered Narcan and CPR, according to a report provided by Michael McBride, Ellwood City police sergeant/officer in charge.

McBride said multiple police were in the parking lot, and through an investigation learned people "had been doing lines of coke, then everyone started dropping. People were dropping while our guys were there."

He said officers administered Narcan to several people, multiple times.

Around 11:40 p.m., two other males were found in a truck in the parking lot on Factory Avenue nearby who also had overdosed, McBride said. The police administered Narcan to them too, and by then, the Ellwood City Fire Department had arrived and assisted in reviving them with CPR and Narcan efforts.

McBride reported one of the males in the truck regained consciousness after about 25 minutes.

Another female also was revived with Narcan, he said. Multiple ambulance companies and the Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene, and the police stepped aside and let the medical personnel handle the situation, he said.

One woman was transported to UPMC Cranberry, one person was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and one was taken to Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County. One person was transported to UPMC Jameson Hospital, and one refused treatment, McBride reported Monday, adding, "Everyone's alive."

Ryan Venezie, owner of the tavern, emphasized none of the overdosing occurred inside the bar, that everything happened outside or off premises.

The business was hosting its Halloween party and giving out costume prizes when the incidents occurred, he said.

A statement posted Saturday on Facebook by Venezie and co-owner Amanda Venezie, states, "We wanted to express our sincere thanks to the Ellwood City police, the fire department and the medics who responded to the unfortunate incident that occurred last night in the parking lot of the Tee Box.

"Their quick response has prevented what could have been a much (more) dire situation. We also want to assure the community that we are cooperating in every way possible to provide evidence to prosecute those who were involved in this unfortunate event," the statement said. "We have supplied the proper authorities with videos and witnesses to help bring this matter to closure.

"Although we take every possible measure to ensure that illegal drugs are not part of our event center's environment, it is unfortunately something that is an epidemic, not only here in Ellwood City but all over the country, and a very difficult one to control," the statement continues. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the people affected by this incident, and their families. We will cooperate in every way possible to assure that this does NOT happen again. We hope those affected will recover from this incident and those responsible are brought to justice."

McBride said the police are tracking the source of the cocaine that caused the overdoses, which are suspected to have possibly been laced with fentanyl or another substance. The matter continues to be under investigation, he said, adding that he anticipates that criminal charges will be filed.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

