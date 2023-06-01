Police report 'apparent homicide' outside Marlborough hotel; suspect is in custody

MARLBOROUGH — Authorities are investigating what they say is an apparent homicide Thursday in a hotel parking lot on Lakeside Avenue.

According to a release from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Marlborough police, there is an "ongoing investigation into the death of an adult female that occurred in the parking lot of a Lakeside Avenue hotel."

The name of the hotel was not disclosed, although WCVB-TV has reported that it is the Holiday Inn, which is on Lakeside Avenue near the interchange between Route 20 and Interstate 495.

Police responded to the hotel at 12:38 p.m. for a report of a death in the parking lot. Police took a suspect into custody.

A vehicle from the state Medical Examiner's Office is seen parked outside the Holiday Inn in Marlborough, June 1, 2023. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Marlborough police reported that a person was in custody after an "apparent homicide" in the hotel's parking lot earlier on Thursday.

Authorities did not identify the suspect nor did they say whether the person has been charged.

The incident is being investigated by the District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police and Marlborough police.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when available.

