Police say report of armed person put Mission, Asheville High on brief lockdown

ASHEVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a person said to be armed at Mission Hospital's parking deck the afternoon of Nov. 9.

The hospital and Asheville High School, which sits across McDowell Street from Mission, were placed on a brief lockdown "as a precaution," according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Police responded to Mission Hospital on Biltmore Avenue around 1 p.m. and began searching for the person, the release says. They searched the parking deck and Mission Hospital Campus, but did not find a suspect.

By around 2:15 p.m., it was the usual scene at the hospital, with cars coming and going and people casually walking by the campus.

The department is asking for anyone with information to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application, search "Asheville PD." You can call APD at 828-252-1110.

