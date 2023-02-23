Police: Report of armed subject at Lane Community College was 'series of miscommunications'

Investigators determined a Wednesday afternoon report of an armed subject at Lane Community College was because of a "series of miscommunications" that happened before someone placed the initial 911 call.

The miscommunications were not malicious and involved the passage of second- and third-hand information that led people to believe an armed subject was on LCC's campus and intended to harm a student, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies instituted a lockdown at LCC for about two hours Wednesday between receiving a report of an armed person on campus and determining there wasn't a credible threat.

A Lane County sheriff's deputy secures the door to Building 1 on the Lane Community College campus in Eugene after a report of an armed subject in the area.

While investigating the report, deputies learned there were no threats toward the school and that no one actually had observed an armed subject on campus.

LCC Public Safety lifted the lockdown after deputies passed on that information, and the sheriff's office and Oregon State Police helped notify people on campus.

The sheriff's office added in a statement that it "remains committed to the safety of our community" and expressed gratitude to the community and law enforcement agencies that helped with the response and investigation Wednesday afternoon.

