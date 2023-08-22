Police report: Athens-Clarke Commissioner John Culpepper scammed in bank fraud

Fraud can victimize anyone, even an elected official and businessman.

Earlier this month, Athens-Clarke County Commissioner John Culpepper discovered that scammers had accessed his bank account and stole approximately $230,000.

The crime was reported Aug. 11 to Athens-Clarke police. But the scam started Aug. 9, when Culpepper received a telephone call from a woman who identified herself as a representative of Regions Bank.

The woman wanted to know if he had made charges for various amounts to certain locations, and she listed the places and amounts, according to the report. Culpepper told her he didn’t make any of the charges so she asked him to send back to her a verification code that would be sent to his phone, police said.

Police said Culpepper complied with the woman's request. The next morning, Culpepper followed up with a call to the bank and discovered his account was missing large sums of money, according to the report.

The bank's security office is also investigating the matter.

Culpepper did not immediately return a message late last week and on Monday seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police, bank investigating scam that targeted Commissioner Culpepper