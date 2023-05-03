Police report baby missing from Waterford

May 2—WATERFORD — Police on Tuesday issued a silver alert for Taiyden Dorsey, a 5-month-old baby boy they said was last seen on April 13 by the Department of Children and Families.

Police said Taiyden, who is white with blonde hair, was last seen in the care of his mother, Melissa Everett.

She was last seen driving a white 2015 BMW with Connecticut license plate BD74551. Waterford Police Lt. Timothy Silva said police don't think Everett is in that car anymore, but that doesn't mean she couldn't be in the car in the future.

Silva explained that an incident in another town got DCF involved, and DCF has an order to take temporary custody of the child. But DCF made a complaint to police that it hadn't had contact with Taiyden or been able to follow up to ensure his safety.

Silva said Everett has not been reported missing, and that police believe she has Taiyden but neither police nor DCF have been able to make contact with her. He didn't have more information on the case or DCF's involvement.

Waterford police ask anyone with information on the baby's whereabouts to call the department at (860) 442-9451. No picture was provided of Taiyden.