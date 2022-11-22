Police report for Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico doesn’t show spinal, neck injuries

As the FBI continues to investigate the death of Shanquella Robinson while in Mexico, federal agents said they will have to sort through different narratives to discover what actually happened.

Agents said a police report, provided to Channel 9 by the Cabo San Lucas publication Metropoli-Mx, claims that Robinson died of cardiac arrest.

Channel 9 and our partners at Telemundo Charlotte spoke with the reporter in Cabo San Lucas who told us about his investigation. According to him, the report says that friends told the responding doctor that Shanquella drank a lot of alcohol and that friends wanted her treated in the room, not at the hospital.

The report states that doctors at the scene attempted to revive her.

However, the police report does not mention the severe spinal cord and neck injuries that were listed on Robinson’s autopsy report as the cause of her death.

Channel 9 learned that alcohol was never mentioned in the autopsy.

PAST COVERAGE:

Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Sallamondra Robinson, and sister, Tequila Long, told Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that the coroner sent them a photo of Shanquella with a busted lip, swollen eye and bruised face.

They said they have yet to see the police report, but are hopeful that the FBI will get to bottom of this case.

“I am confident that they will,” said Long.

The family told Channel 9 that they are still waiting for the results from a private autopsy they commissioned. They also said they have not received a timeline from the FBI.

(WATCH BELOW: FBI joins investigation into death of Charlotte woman in Mexico)



