Police report 'critical incident' on Milwaukee's north side

Milwaukee police are reporting a critical incident in the area of North 40th Street and West Villard Avenue.

Police have not shared details of the incident, but a large police presence has been seen in the area.

The Milwaukee Police Department usually labels "critical incidents" as those involving a department member which result in the death or great bodily harm of a person.

The department's call logs show a vehicle pursuit was reported in the area, at North 40th Street and West Fairmount Avenue, at 11:56 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police report 'critical incident' on city's north side