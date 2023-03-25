Police report dead man found along South Tacoma Way — homicide investigation ongoing
Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday the Tacoma Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a call of a man found with signs of physical trauma in the tree line on 400 block of South Tacoma Way around 8:30 a.m.
The man was deceased at the scene, according to police. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
At 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a male w/ signs of physical trauma in the tree line, 400 block of S. Tacoma Wy. TFD declared the adult male deceased on scene. This is being investigated as a homicide. Detectives & crime scene technicians are responding. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NjwxErzDFA
— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 25, 2023