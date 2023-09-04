JSO investigating undetermined death in Chimney Lakes area

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in the Chimney Lakes area at 8000 Collins Rd. Sunday evening.

According to JSO, at around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the scene at 8000 Collins Rd. in reference to a drowning incident.

When arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male in his 40s unresponsive next to a residential pool that he was allegedly visiting.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department attempted to provide life-saving measures but was unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives along with the Medical Examiner responded to conduct further investigation, which is ongoing.

According to JSO, there were others in the pool at the time of the incident, and the man allegedly knew how to swim.

At this time, the cause of death is undermined pending an autopsy.

We ask for anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

