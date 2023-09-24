One dead in shooting near Beach Blvd., police report

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a death investigation in the Windy Hill area at 1100 Beach Blvd.

According to JSO, at around 10:00 a.m., Patrol Officers responded to the 11900 block of Beach Blvd. regarding a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, Officers located a deceased adult male with a least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by JFRD where he was reported as deceased.

Currently, JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on the scene conducting our initial investigation by canvassing the area for witnesses as well as surveillance video.

JSO is encouraging anyone with any information to call the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500, or they can call CRIME STOPPERS at 866-845-TIPS. They can also provide information at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

This is an ongoing scene and the story will be updated when details arrive.

