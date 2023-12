Police Report: Dec. 23, 2023

Dec. 25—Incidents reported to police include:

MONDAY

12:41 a.m. — Reckless Discharge in Danville, 2900 E. Main St.

12:51 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1800 block of Perrysville Rd.

2:25 a.m. — Possession of a controlled substance in Danville, E. Main St. and Park St.

7:16 a.m. — Burglary to vehicle in Danville, 300 block of Lynch Dr.

7:42 a.m. — Residential Burglary in Danville, 800 block of Johnson St.

10:22 a.m. — Death Investigation in Danville, 1400 block of Eastview St.

11:36 a.m. — Burglary in Danville, 400 block of Grant St.

1:11 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 800 block of N. Vermilion St.

2:21 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 427 N. Vermilion St.

2:49 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Vermilion St. and West Newell Rd., Two Vehicles

3:16 p.m. — Burglary in Alvin, N. 1730 E.

3:18 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 2320 N. Vermilion St.

3:31 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 1000 block Koehn Dr.

3:34 p.m. — Property Damage Hit and Run Accident in Danville, 1000 block of Griggs St., Two Vehicles

3:39 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Liberty Lane and Bowman Ave., Two Vehicles.

3:41 p.m. — Speeding in Hoopeston, N. Market St. and E. Young Ave.

3:44 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 800 block of E. Fairchild St.

4:06 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 2600 block of N. Bowman St., One vehicle

4:41 p.m. — Harassment in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Rd.

4:48 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 700 block of E. Voorhees St., One Vehicle

4:57 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 300 block of N. Oregon St., One Vehicle

5:43 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 400 block of W. Fairchild St., Two Vehicles

9:24 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Main St. and Delaware Ave.

11:31 p.m. — Driving with expired plates in Hoopeston, S. Dixie Highway and W. Orange St.

TUESDAY

2:14 a.m. — Driving with Suspended License in Danville, Summit and Marion St.

8:13 a.m. — Operating uninsured vehicle in Hoopeston, 600 W. Chestnut St.

9:28 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 700 block of Oaks St.

9:56 a.m. — Driving with Suspended Registration in Danville, Main St. and Oregon

11:15 a.m. — Missing Person in Danville, 6000 block of Thomas St.

1:29 p.m. — Driving with Suspended Registration in Tilton, Georgetown Rd. and Ross Lane

4:45 p.m. — Fraud in Rossville, 16000 Area of Attica Rd.

5:07 p.m. — Theft in Bismarck, 23000 area of 1800 E. Rd.

6:11 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Armstrong, Rt. 136 and 420 East Rd, Single Vehicle

6:19 p.m. — Battery in Danville, 800 block N. Logan Ave.

6:51 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 21000 Area of Denmark Rd.

6:57 p.m. — Driving with revoked license, 100 block of W. Main St.

7:52 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 2917 N. Vermilion St.

8:34 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, 519 N. State St., Two Vehicles

8:41 p.m. — Driving with suspended license in Westville, 3000 area of Georgetown Rd.

WEDNESDAY

12:18 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 300 block of Nelson St.

2:39 a.m. — Burglary in Danville, 1300 block of E. Fairchild St.

6:41 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Hoopeston, E. Elm St. and S. Market St., Two Vehicles.

7:00 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 300 block of Nelson St.

9:28 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 1300 block of Golf Terrace

9:54 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 3649 N. Vermilion St. Three Vehicles

9:55 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 900 E. Winter St., Single Vehicle

10:03 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 300 block of Elmwood St.

10:14 a.m. — Battery and Theft in Danville, 300 block of Grant St.

10:43 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 600 block of N. Hazel St.

11:55 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 3600 block of N. Vermilion St., Two Vehicles

12:08 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Rankin, 521 S. Main St., Two Vehicles

12:25 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block E. Seminary St.

2:29 p.m. — Theft in Hoopeston, S. Dixie Highway

2:38 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Route 150 and I-74, Single Vehicle

5:26 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 700 block of W. Williams St.

6:17 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Vermilion St. and Davidson St., Two Vehicles

6:25 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Tilton, 100 block of E. 4th St.

7:14 p.m. — Sale of Alcohol to a minor in Danville, 2000 block E, Main St.

7:35 p.m. — Sale of Alcohol to a minor in Danville, 800 block E. Main St.

7:57 p.m. — Sale of Alcohol to a minor in Danville, 700 block E. Main St.

8:11 p.m. — Sale of Alcohol to a minor in Danville, 500 block E. Main St.

8:12 p.m. — Criminal Damage, Residential Burglary and Theft in Danville, Unit Block of N. State St.

10:54 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Westville, Jules St. and Cook St.

10:55 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 800 block of Commercial St.

THURSDAY

12:46 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, Lyons Rd. and N 1380 East Rd.

3:21 a.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 400 block of N. Griffin St.

5:35 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, Beeler Terrace 300 Bradley.

7:26 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle in Danville, 100 block of Stroup St.

11:39 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Tilton, 1608 Georgetown Rd.

12:23 a.m. — Disorderly conduct and criminal damage in Danville, 400 block of Oak St.

2:19 p.m. — Forgery in Danville, 1100 block N. Walnut St.

2:26 p.m. — Burglary in Danville, 1200 block of Marion St.

3:20 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 102 N. Griffin St.

3:27 p.m. — Burglary to Vehicle in Danville, 1400 block of E. Fairchild St.

4:01 p.m. — Obstruction of Justice and Resisting arrest in Danville, 2 E. Main St.

4:13 p.m. — Motor Vehicle Theft in Danville, 2800 blocl N. Vermilion St.

4:52 p.m. — Death Investigation in Muncie, 100 block of McCarty St.

5:02 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 800 block N. Vermilion St.

5:51 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Vermilion St. and Liberty Lane, Two Vehicles.

5:57 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, E. South St.

6:40 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Fairchild St. and Robinson St., Two Vehicles.

7:31 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 200 block of Oakwood Ave.

7:39 p.m. — No Valid Drivers License in Westville, 100 block of Dolak

10:17 p.m. — Criminal Damaged Property in Danville, 100 block of Pollock St.

10:24 p.m. — Arson in Danville, 500 block of Harmon St.

10:27 p.m. — Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Justice in Danville, 600 block of Sager St.

11:15 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block of Illinois St.

FRIDAY

12:05 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 900 block of Martin St.

12:58 a.m. — Missing Person in Danville, 200 block of Victory St.