Police report describes bloody scene of 2 deaths; granddaughter's bond set at $1 million

Aug. 9—The first Enfield police officer to arrive Sunday evening at an Alden Avenue apartment where two occupants were suffering fatal wounds found a woman lying facedown in a pool of blood and another woman coming out of the kitchen area, fully clothed but soaked in water and blood.

That's according to a report by the officer, Brett Whitcomb, that was made public Monday in Hartford Superior Court after the woman who was found soaked — Harlee Swols, 22 — was arraigned on a charge of violating a family violence protective order in the incident.

The woman who was lying in the pool of blood — Swols' grandmother, Maryrose Riach, 72 — was breathing when he arrived but had a large laceration in the area of her collarbone and neck, Whitcomb reported. He added that emergency medical personnel later found a "faint pulse and proceeded with lifesaving measures," But police say Riach later died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

In searching the apartment further, police found James Samuel Bell, 63, on his knees near a bottom corner of a bed with "a deep laceration from one side of his neck to the other and across the area of the artery," Whitcomb reported. The officer wrote that he determined that he was unable to help Bell, who was also suffering stab wounds to his arms and back.

Prosecutor Danielle M. O'Connell said in court Monday that police have "a very strong case for much more serious charges" against Swols, whose address is listed in court papers as 17-B Alden Ave., the apartment where the violence took place. A police news release had earlier listed her address as 25 Booth Road.

In accordance with the recommendations of a bail commissioner and a prosecutor, Judge David P. Gold set Swols' bond at $1 million. That was half the amount that had been set after her arrest Sunday evening but considerably higher than the $200,000 advocated by public defender Kalisha Raphael,

Whitcomb reported that officers were dispatched to the apartment Sunday because a caller heard upstairs neighbors calling for help. Whitcomb wrote that he and two other officers arrived about 6:38 p.m.

Whitcomb went on to report the following:

On the ground at the bottom of the stairs to the second-floor apartment were a large piece of broken glass and a small metal item. Whitcomb walked up the stairs and found the first window on the top porch smashed open, leaving glass all over the porch and stairs.

As he continued up the stairs, Whitcomb saw the woman lying face down in the pool of blood, Riach, with her chest rising and falling. As he began to kick in the door, the officer saw the second woman, Swols, come out the door of the kitchen area. He pointed his gun at her and told her not to move.

The officer reported that he could hear a shower running and could see that Swols was fully clothed but soaked in water and blood.

As he continued to hold Swols at gunpoint, the officer reported, she complied with his orders to get on her knees and put her hands behind her head. Meanwhile, a fellow officer continued to kick in the door.

While another fellow officer handcuffed Swols, Whitcomb reported, he and other officers searched the apartment for more suspects or victims and discovered the gravely wounded Bell.

Swols was detained in the rear seat of an Enfield police cruiser. Whitcomb reported that she had wounds on both hands, which were covered in blood.

Swols also had blood all over her clothes but was showing no emotion, the officer reported. He said she confirmed that her only wounds were to her hands.

Police Chief Alaric Fox said Monday that officers were looking for the weapon used in the incident Sunday evening.

A court protective order prohibited Swols from being in contact with one of the victims, Whitcomb reported, although the name of that victim has been blacked out of the public copy of his report.

Online state court records show that Swols is facing charges of third-degree assault on an elderly or otherwise vulnerable victim and second-degree breach of peace in a July 7 incident in Enfield. Records of that case weren't immediately available Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

A bail commissioner said in court that Swols has only one pending criminal case and no convictions. She said Swols is a lifelong resident of the area and has worked at a doughnut shop for the last two years.

The defense lawyer maintained that Swols isn't a risk to flee prosecution but expressed the belief that she has "mental health issues."

The judge ordered the state Department of Correction to keep her on a mental health watch and to evaluate her to make sure she isn't a risk to her own safety.

