Police report details beating of home invasion suspect by victims

Dec. 14—NORWICH — A Rhode Island man arrested for breaking into a a home with an AR-15 last month was punched in the face, had his legs smashed with a 20-pound kettle bell and disarmed by a husband and wife, according to a just-released police report.

Jevon Scholl, 34, whose last known address is in South Kingstown, R.I., was hospitalized for several days following his Nov. 28 arrest at 99 Cliff St. He is now being held at the Corrigan Correctional Center on a $2.5 million bond. He is due to appear Dec. 19 in New London Superior Court.

A police report shows Scholl suffered knee and ankle injuries during his attempted robbery of the three-family home, which was occupied by a husband, wife and their three children, ages 12, 8 and 5.

As they attempted to disarm Scholl, the husband punched him in the face numerous times and the wife struck him multiple times with a 20-pound kettle bell — a strength training weight — in the ankles and knees, police said.

Scholl is one of two men who allegedly broke into the Cliff Street home in the early morning hours of Nov. 28. The second man remains at large. A motive for the home invasion is unclear, and police said Scholl was uncooperative and refused to answer questions during his arrest.

In the police report, police said they responded to a 911 call at 5:38 a.m. from the third floor apartment at 99 Cliff St.

The husband, identified as witness No.1 in the police report, told police he had awoken to sounds of two sets of footsteps in the home. He initially thought they were his kids but when he saw two large shadows approaching his bedroom, police said he got up and waited at the door.

The husband then saw the barrel of a rifle come into his bedroom where his wife and 5-year-old child were sleeping. He grabbed the gun and grappled with Scholl, initially thinking it was fake gun until it fired into the ceiling. Police said they seized an AR-15-style rifle with a collapsible stock, flash suppressor and 28 rounds of ammunition in the gun's magazine during Scholl's arrest.

Police said Scholl could be heard yelling, "Shoot them Mel," during the struggle. After the husband punched Scholl, his wife helped disarm him by striking his ankles and knees with the 20-pound kettle bell.

Police said the husband suffered injuries to his hands and a laceration to his eye during the struggle. The wife bruised her arm.

Scholl is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, police said. His most recent conviction came in Rhode Island in 2007 when he was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

Scholl faces seven felony charges: home invasion, illegal possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine and three counts risk of injury to a minor.

