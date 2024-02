Police Report: Feb. 27, 2024

Feb. 26—Incidents reported to police include:

THURSDAY

1:37 a.m. — Retail Theft in Tilton, 1900 Georgetown Rd.

1:38 a.m. — No Vaild Drivers License in Danville, 800 block of Johnson St.

2:15 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, 900 block of Moore St.

2:33 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, 109 W. Main St.

8:43 a.m. — Fraud in Danville, 25000 block of Riverside Court

8:47 a.m. — Forgery in Danville, Unit block of Camelot Dr.

10:03 a.m. — Stalking in Danville, 2 E. South St.

10:23 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, I-74 at 204 exit, Single Vehicle

11:29 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Westville, Unit Block of Orlea

12:37 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 1824 E. Main St.

2:44 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 3701 N. Vermilion St.

3:34 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 100 block of W. Main St.

5:56 p.m. — Retail Theft in Bismarck, 27485 N. 1800 E. Road

6:35 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Alvin, State Route 1 and State Route 119, single vehicles.

8:37 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 900 block of Redden Court.

9:12 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block of Nicklas St.

9:55 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Brewer Rd. and Perrysville Rd., Single vehicles

FRIDAY

12:56 a.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, Briarcliff St. and N. Jackson St.

2:54 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic battery in Danville, 300 block of Eastgate Dr.

7:20 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Bowman St. and Winter Ave., Single Vehicles

7:57 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 900 block of Redden Court

8:10 a.m. — Aggravated Battery and Robbery in Danville, 500 block of Sherman St.

8:16 a.m. — Harassment in Danville, 1100 block of Giddings St.

8:17 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 1100 block of Sheridan St.

9:23 a.m. — Theft in Danville, Unit block of Dequimplal St.

10:11 a.m. — Driving with revoked license in Danville, 800 block of E. Main St.

10:15 a.m. — Battery in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood Sr.

10:52 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 600 block of Bryan St.

11:09 a.m. — Missing person in Tilton, 100 block of Tilton Rd.

11:26 a.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 231 W. Main St.

11:26 a.m. — Theft of License in Danville, 231 W. Main St.

11:48 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Indianola, 200 block of S. Vermilion St.

12:28 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 2500 block of E. Main St.

1:01 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, Unit block of Wisconsin Ave.

1:07 p.m. — Mob Action and Aggravated Battery in Danville, 500 block of Leseure St.

1:49 p.m. — Vehicle Hijacking in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dri.

2:03 p.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville 800 block N. Logan St.

2:18 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Seminary St. and N. Hazel St., Two vehicles

2:45 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Unit Block in Liberty Lane

3:25 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 500 block of E. Ross Lane, Two Vehicles

3:38 p.m. — Missing Runaway in Danville, 500 block of Mikel Rd.

4:17 p.m. — Driving with suspended license in Danville, N. Jackson St. and E. Seminary St.

4:37 p.m. — Battery in Danville, 1701 Batestown Rd.

5:11 p.m. — Aggravated Battery and Criminal Damage in Danville, 900 block of North Vermillion.

5:49 p.m. — Unlawful Visit in Danville, 820 N. Vermilion St.

6:15 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Gilbert St. and W. Williams St., Two Vehicles

6:24 p.m. — Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Danville, Holiday Dr. and Skyline Dr.

6:39 p.m. — Property Damage in Danville, Bowman Ave. and Gregorian Dr., Two Vehicles

7:28 p.m. — Aggravated Assault in Westville, 100 block of Adams St.

7:53 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1100 block N. Franklin St.

7:57 p.m. — Burglary and theft in Danville, Unit Block of Grace St.

8:32 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 1800 block of Vine St.

10:50 p.m. — Repossession in Danville, 900 block of N. Jackson St.

11:45 p.m. — Theft in Potomac, E. 3400 North Rd.

SATURDAY

12:19 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, Unit Block of Wisconsin Ave.

1:04 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 408 W. Roselawn St., Single vehicle

5:17 a.m. — Robbery in Tilton, 1525 Georgetown Rd.

7 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Unit block of Bismark St.

7:58 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, Unit block of Bismark St.

1:30 p.m. — Fraud in Danville, 600 block of Commercial St.

1:55 p.m. — Driving with suspended license in Henning, Route 136 and Henning Rd.

1:57 p.m. — Retail Theft in Oakwood, 497 N. Oakwood St.

2:28 p.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, 500 block of Griffin St.

3:43 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 1200 block of Marion St.

3:56 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 800 block of Texas Ave.

5 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Buchanan St. and Bryan Ave., Two Vehicles.

5:02 p.m. — Burglary in Danville, 110 S. First St.

5:15 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams St.

6:14 p.m. — Missing Person/Runaway in Danville, 1200 block of N. Bowman Ave.

9:28 p.m. — Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon in Danville, 700 block of Oak St.

11:19 p.m. — Driving with restricted license in Danville, N. State St. and Griggs St.,

SUNDAY

12:18 a.m. — Driving with suspended license in Danville, Cleveland St. and Clements St.

1:03 a.m. — Driving with suspended license in Danville, Lyons Rd. and N. 1380 East Rd.

7:43 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Winter Ave. and Michigan Ave., Single Vehicles

9:48 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, 1358 Grape Creek Rd.

10:03 a.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 1000 block of Swisher St.

10:57 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 1100 block of N. Bowman Ave.

11:20 a.m. — Burglary in Potomac, 300 block of N. Lane Ave.

12:03 p.m. — Deceptive practices in Danville, 900 block of Blueridge Dr.

1:05 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1305 E. Williams St., Two Vehicles.

2:07 p.m. — Theft of Services in Danville, 3617 N. Vermilion St.

2:35 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 500 block of Warrington Ave.

4:53 p.m. — Indecent Exposure in Rossville, 17400 block of E. Attica Rd.

6:07 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 100 block of Harvey St.

6:35 p.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 4101 N. Vermillion St.

8:14 p.m. — DUI in Danville, E. Williams St. and N. Griffin St.

9:16 p.m. — Aggravated Use of a Weapon in Danville, Giddens St. and May St.

10:08 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Alvin, Chicago St. and 3000 North Rd., Single vehicles

10:38 p.m. — Hit and Run accident in Danville, 704 Florida Ave., Two Vehicles

10:38 p.m. — Driving with revoked license in Danville, Oak St. and Woodbury St.

MONDAY

2:03 a.am. — Aggravated Fleeing and eluding in Danville, Harmon St. and and Madison St.

2:10 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Bismarck St.

5:06 a.m. — Burglary in Danville, 6200 block of Griggs St.