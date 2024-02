Police Report: Feb. 8, 2024

Feb. 9—Incidents reported to police include:

MONDAY

7:26 a.m. — Harassment in Danville, 1100 block of Chandler St.

8:34 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 700 block of Sherman St.

9:05 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Robinson St. and Williams St., Two Vehicles

9:06 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 101 W. Main St.

10:01 a.m. — Assault in Danville, 401 W. Main St.

10:20 a.m. — Fraud in Tilton, 1700 block of S. Washington St.

10:26 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 7 N. Vermilion St.

10:28 a.m. — Fraud in Danville, 1600 block of Ray St.

10:33 a.m. — Elderly Abuse in Danville, 800 block of N. Logan St.

10:39 a.m. — Domestic Dispute in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Rd.

11:38 a.m. — Missing Person in Bismarck, Unit Block of Franklin St.

12:33 p.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 700 block of W. Williams

12:37 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 1900 block of W. Williams St.

1:31 p.m. — Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint in Danville, 200 block of S. Virginia Ave.

1:59 p.m. — Burglary in Danville, 900 block of Forrest St.

2:20 p.m. —Burglary in Danville, 200 block Brewer Rd.

2:21 p.m. — Elder Abuse in Danville, 1700 block N. Bowman Ave.

2:35 p.m. — Arson Investigation in Danville, 900 block of N. Hazel

3:21 p.m. — Theft in Danville, Unit Block of Tennessee Ave.

3:33 p.m. — Property Damage Hit and Run Accident in Danville, 20 N. Gilbert, Two Vehicles

3:36 p.m. — Property Damage Hit and Run Accident in Danville, 707 N. Logan, Two Vehicles

4:09 p.m. — Identity Theft in Danville, 600 block of South St.

4:17 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, Unit Block of Lake St.

4:58 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 801 N. Vermilion St.

6:53 p.m. — Telephone Harassment in Danville, 1300 block of N. Gilbert St.

9 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 801 N. Vermilion St.

8:02 p.m. — Domestic Battery and Criminal Trespass to Vehicle in Danville, 900 block of Giddens St.

11:19 p.m. — Violation of No Contact Order in Danville, Unit Block of S. Beard St.

11:44 p.m. — Battery in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dr.

TUESDAY

12:11 a.m. — Theft in Danville, E. Main St. and N. State St.

12:44 a.m. — Possession of controlled substance in Danville, 200 block of S. State St.

1:36 a.m. — Possession of controlled substance in Danville, N. Collett St. and E. Madison St.

2:21 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 16161 Grape Creek Rd.

5:56 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Voorhees St. and N. 1970 East Rd., Single Vehicle

7:52 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, 10200 State Route 1, Two Vehicles

8:11 a.m. — Domestic Dispute in Oakwood, 300 block of E. Autumn Dr.

8:54 a.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 900 block of Timberline Dr.

10:11 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Gilbert St. and W. Main St., Two Vehicles.

10:48 a.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 3649 N. Vermilion St.

10:50 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 502 E, Main St.

12:09 p.m. — Illegal Dumping in Danville, 700 block of S. Griffin St.

2:50 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 502 N. Gilbert St.

3:04 p.m. — Harassment by telephone in Danville, 700 block of Harmons St.

4:03 p.m. — Theft in Danville, Unit Block of Tennessee St.

4:15 p.m. — Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Danville, Unit Block of Stroup St.

4:18 p.m. — Burglary to motor vehicle in Danville, 3000 block of Vine St.

5:27 p.m. — Assault in Danville, 500 W. Fairchild St.

6:06 p.m. — Aggravated Assault in Georgetown, Unit Block of Kings Dr.

6:17 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1600 block of E. Fairchild, single vehicle

6:27 p.m. — Harassment by electronic device in Westville, 300 block of McKinley St.

10:53 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1-74 and 210 exit, Single Vehicle

11:32 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Seminary and Junction Ave., Single Vehicle

WEDNESDAY

9:03 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Seminary St. and N. Hazel St., Two Vehicles

9:31 a.m. — Criminal trespass to motor vehicle in Danville, 2400 block of Cedar Court.

10:04 a.m. — Theft of Motor vehicle in Danville, E. Fairchild St.

11:01 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 15147 Grape Creek Rd., Single Vehicle

11:27 a.m. — Criminal trespass in Danville, 2800 block of N. Vermilion St.

11:32 a.m. — Burglary in Danville, Unit Block of Henderson St.

Noon — Theft of Lost Property in Danville, 1000 block of Sunset Ridge

12:09 p.m. — Deceptive Practices/Forgery in Potomac, 101 E. State St.

12:25 p.m. — Burglary in Danville, 1203 E. Main St.

12:29 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 600 block of E. Harmon St.

12:31 a.m. — Fraud in Rossville, 100 block of N. Church St.

12:45 a.m. — Identity Theft in Danville, 6 South Henning Rd.

1:13 p.m. — Fraud in Danville 1500 block of Valleyview St.

1:47 p.m. — Criminal damage in Danville, 131 N. Vermillion St.

2:01 p.m. — Aggravated discharge of firearm in Danville, 600 block of Sager St.

2:43 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Bowman Ave. and Winter Ave., Two Vehicles

3:14 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Vermilion St. and Voorhees St., Two Vehicles

4:36 p.m. — Theft in Danville 400 block of S. Buchanan St.

4:51 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1000 block of Voorhees St., Two Vehicles

5:12 p.m. —Assault in Danville, 200 block of Fletcher place

7:50 p.m. — Burglary in Danville 1300 block of Oak St.

8:56 p.m. — Possession of Controlled Substance in Danville, Tennessee Ave. and Utah Ave.

9:18 p.m. — Criminal Damage/Disorderly conduct in Danville, Unit Block of Elizabeth St.

11:25 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 100 block of S. Gilbert St.