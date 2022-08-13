Police report home invasion, armed robbery in Powder Springs

Aug. 13—One person has been arrested with another still at-large following a home invasion in Powder Springs early Friday morning, police say.

City police were called to a home on Silvery Way around 12:30 a.m. following a report of an armed robbery, according to police. The victim told police the suspects had forced their way into his home with a pry bar before robbing him at gunpoint.

The suspect was said to have fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by a second man, police said.

Police obtained a tag number for the vehicle and Cobb County police soon spotted the car driving on the East-West Connector. Cobb police pursued the suspects into Atlanta, where the suspects fled on foot.

Kayla Cynthia Phillips, 22, of Douglasville, was arrested and charged with seven felonies — burglary, armed robbery, aggravated assault, two theft charges, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. She has been booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is not eligible for bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are following leads to identify the male suspect who fled from officers, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Capt. Holcombe at 770-943-1616.